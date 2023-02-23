John (Jack) Morris Hagen

January 4, 1932 - February 2, 2023

Born in Minneapolis, Jack was the son of Alfred and Elaine Hagen. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years, Irene Hagen, his parents, his seven siblings, his granddaughters, Laura Miller and Charlotte Bacon, and great-grandson Roland Toms. Jack is survived by his six children, Dianne (Patrick) Brickley, Georgene (Lawrence) Miller, John Hagen (Sandy Calvelage), Carol (Jeffrey) Jerde, Paul Hagen, JoAnn (Joel) Bacon; grandchildren, Ana Pietruszewski, Amy Biniek, Carly Farrell, Katie Traut, David Miller, Rachel Crane, Charlie Miller, Jill Toms, Adam Jerde, and Guy Bacon; and 18 great-grandchildren.

Jack was a devoted husband and a loving father that bestowed his children with profound wisdom that prepared and continues to support us through life. He was a wonderful storyteller and enjoyed singing amusing little ditties while snapping his fingers to the young children in his life. Admired by many, Jack was a man of loyalty, integrity, and humility. People were drawn to his joyful personality. Jack and his wife, Irene, spent 20 years on Stubbs Bay on Lake Minnetonka, where they raised their six children. These years were filled with boating and snowmobiling and attending and assistant coaching his two son’s hockey games. Later in life, Jack and Irene moved to Lake Edna in Nisswa, Minnesota. Jack had many interests, and during his retirement years, he spent time fishing for walleye with Irene, going to Nascar races with his sons, watching the Minnesota Wild and Gopher hockey games, and tending to his luscious green lawn that was the envy of all his neighbours.

A veteran of the Korean War, Jack returned to Minneapolis, where he and his brother started Hagen’s Auto Body. After a few moves, Hagen’s Auto Body found its permanent home at 2800 Lyndale Avenue in South Minneapolis. Jack devoted his life to this business and was incredibly proud that it remained in the family after his retirement when his two sons took the helm as he watched the legacy and a new era of Hagen brothers and Hagen’s Auto Body continue.

Jack faced the many tragic moments in his life with courage, determination, and hope. His bright spirit was never diminished. This bright spirit will forever shine upon his children and all who love him. He is loved and missed beyond measure.

A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Jack’s favorite cause in his memory: The Charlotte Helen Bacon Foundation, PO Box 681, Newtown, CT 06470 or www.charlottehelenbaconfoundation.org