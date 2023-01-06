John (Jack) W. Dryer

John (Jack) William Dryer of Bloomington, MN passed away on Friday December 30, 2022 at the age of 91. Survived by his wife, Jean, of 69 years and kids Pat (Kelly), Dan (Janet), Kitty (Kevin) and Tom. Grandchildren: Bo, Jake, Sophia, Tony, Joe, Abby, Mitch, Jack, Nick and the newest addition to the team, great-grandchild, Will. Jack was born in Minneapolis and graduated from North High in Minneapolis, where he was a star athlete in football, basketball and track. He graduated from the University of Minnesota where he ran on the Gopher track team. He was a proud member of the University of Minnesota M Club. After enlisting in the Navy and serving in Korea, he became a beloved teacher and coach in the Bloomington School system for 30 years. Jack was a great ambassador of personal fitness and healthy living. He was an avid fan of all sports and was the official timekeeper for the MN Vikings organization for over 30 years. He was a superior athlete and coach who taught by example. He loved spending time with his family and friends up north at the cabin. He was an amazing teacher and a loyal friend to many. To the few that called him dad or grandpa, he taught us that the top priority was family and then showed us the importance of traditions. May the Legacy that you left on us, continue to live within us. There will be a Memorial Service on January 9th at 11:00am, with a visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. at the Washburn-McReavyEdina Chapel Please join us for a memorial blowing of the whistle and a celebration with stories and memories. The Dryers In lieu of flowers, donations to the Shriners Children’s Hospital are appreciated. https://www.shrinerschildrens.org/en/locations/twin-cities