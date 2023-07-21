John ‘Jack’ Wilson

John G “Jack” Wilson, 91, of Staples, MN passed away at the Little Falls Care Center in Little Falls, MN on July 19, 2023. Funeral Services for Jack will be held on Thursday July 27, 2023, at 11:00am at Faith Lutheran Church in Staples. A Visitation will take place one hour prior to services at the church. Lunch will be served following the service, and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.

Jack was born on June 3, 1932, in Torrington, CT to William H. and Ethel (Alcott) Wilson. He was raised in Fairfield, CT, and graduated from Roger Ludlowe High School. He attended the University of CONN and entered the United States Air Force in 1951. He graduated from Florida State University and was a member of Delta Gamma Sigma, an honorary business fraternity. While stationed in Alaska, he met the love of his life, Louise Anderson. They were married in 1957.

He attended the Aviation Cadet Program, graduating in 1954 as a 2nd Lieutenant pilot. Jack spent his career in various flying and staff positions serving in Alaska, Delaware, Washington, Florida, Vietnam, Massachusetts, and Texas. His awards include the Air Medal with Cluster, Air Force Commendation with Medal Cluster, Vietnam Service Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal. Jack retired as a Major in 1971 with over 7000 flying hours.

After retirement, he and his family moved to Staples, MN to operate and co-own DJ’s Men’s Wear, with Doug Anderson, until 1991.

Jack served in numerous public and service organizations including Mayor of Staples from 1976-1994, Lions Club President, Chamber of Commerce President, he sat on the Staples Technical College Advisory Board, was a member Masonic Lodge #207, the VFW Post #1910, American Legion Post #70 Commander, he sang in the Staples Area Men’s Chorus, was a member of the Brainerd Dispatch Advisories Board, and Staples Community Foundation Board. He received the Lions Club Melvin Jones fellow award and the Helen Keller Sight Award. Jack received the Duane R. Lund Award for lifetime achievement given through the Staples Motley Area Community Foundation.

. He is survived by his son, Craig “DJ” (Sheryl) Wilson, Staples, daughter, Kristy (Ken) Jedinak, Nisswa, five grandchildren Jessi (Jeremy) Weinhandl, Baxter, Jason (Beth) Gustason, Pillager, Cory Wilson, Staples, Blair (PJ) Klemens, Elk River, Bo (Emily) Jedinak, Baxter; and eight great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Carol (Tom) Cross of Wichita Falls, TX.

Jack was proceeded in death by his wife, Louise, and his parents.

The family requests Memorials be made to Minnesota Lions Eye Bank and the Staples Veterans Park.

Arrangements are entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Staples.