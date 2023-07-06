John Joseph Straka of Duluth Mn. formerly of Brainerd Mn. passed away May 25th 2023 at Bayshore Residence in Duluth Mn. John was born to Joseph and Dorothy (Kasprick) Straka, July 6th 1954 in Brainerd Mn. John is survived by his son Jonathan Straka of Fargo ND, daughter Jocelyn (Bo Novak) Straka, and grandson Knox Novak of Pine City Mn. Brother David (Pamela) Straka of Brainerd Mn. Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. John was predeceased by his parents Joe and Dorothy Straka, mother of his children Cindy (Mettling) Straka, Melody (Thyre) Straka. many Aunts and Uncles. John attended St Francis of Assis thru 7th grade and graduated from Brainerd High School in 1972. All who new John were familiar with his incredible athletic ability in Baseball, Tennis, Marathon running and specially Basketball when he led Brainerd to the State Basketball Tournament in 1972. John later went on to teach back at St Francis School and then moved to Rothsay Mn. to teach and coach. John returned to school to get his Masters in administration and Special Education to start a program at Rothsay, later moving to Denver Co. to head a Special Education program in the greater Denver School district. John will always be loved by many in the athletic arena and education systems and by those who loved his infectious personality. A Private Family Service will be held for John at a later date.