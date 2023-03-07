John M Moses, 60, Brainerd, passed away on March 4, 2023.

John was born on June 16, 1962, to Lloyd and Irene (Disse) Moses in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. He married Linda Watson on September 27, 1986, in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

John loved being outdoors, hunting and fishing. He enjoyed woodworking and cooking. Above all else, he enjoyed spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren.

John is survived by his wife Linda; children, Jackie Strecker, Corben (Amanda) Moses; grandchildren, Alexa, Austen, Jayse, Caden, Julia, Tage, Kai; brothers, Larry Moses (Brenda) and Ed Moses; many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Irene; sisters, Kristine, Brenda, brother, Eugene.

Honoring John’s wishes there will not be any services. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.