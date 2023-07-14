John R. Leitner, a native of the Twin Cities and resident of McGregor and Nisswa, died on June 23rd at the age of 74.

John was the third of nine children and grew up in St. Paul and Columbia Heights. John aspired to be an attorney from a young age. He was the first in his family to go to college. After graduating from the University of Minnesota he attended William Mitchell to study law at night while he worked during the day. After graduation in 1975, John moved to McGregor to open a private practice. He enjoyed small town life, got involved in the community, especially with kids, and made lifelong friends.

In 1978, John was elected Aitkin County Attorney, a position he held for 14 years. He worked closely with law enforcement and again made lifelong friends. John was recognized as an excellent trial attorney and consummate professional. In 1992, he was appointed a Minnesota District Court Judge and moved with his family to Nisswa. John remained on the bench until he retired in 2009 and served as a lead judge for the Children’s Justice Initiative from 2000 to 2009. The family has heard from several of John’s colleagues that they considered him a mentor in their careers. John would be honored and humbled by that.

John never considered his career to define his life. He was devoted to his family, especially his wife of 45 years, Joyce; children Tracy (Troy), John (Claire), Tim (Ruth), and Davy; grandchildren Nick (Alysa), Lexie, Bram, and Ingrid; and great-grandson Asher. His family was paramount and he was proud of each and every one of us. He was close to his siblings and in-laws, the Tiller and Anderson families. A joy his career afforded was presiding at the weddings of family, including a son and grandson and dear friends and their children. The family will always cherish these memories.

In retirement, John and Joyce enjoyed travel and lake time. John was an avid Vikings fan, music enthusiast and home project aficionado. John experienced a major heart attack in 1995 which doctors expected to be fatal. It is a testament to his faith, determination, passion for life, and love for his family that he survived and thrived, resuming his career, raising his family, welcoming his grandchildren and great-grandson. He is deeply missed by all.

John will be remembered at a wake from 5-8 PM (with a time for sharing at 7 PM) on Thursday, August 3rd, at Miller Funeral Home, Fridley, MN and funeral 11 AM on Friday, August 4th at the Church of St. Odilia, Shoreview, MN with visitation from 10-11. In lieu of flowers, John’s family suggests a donation in his memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Second Harvest Heartland, or Arm In Arm in Africa. Miller Funeral Home 763-571-1300

