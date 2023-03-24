John Struthers, age 81, beloved father and husband, passed away peacefully of natural causes on the afternoon of Sunday, March 19th, 2023.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, April 14, 2023, at St. Christopher’s Catholic Church in Nisswa. Family and friends are invited to gather for one hour prior to Mass. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Brainerd.

John was born on August 30th, 1941, to John and Marguerite (Schneider) Struthers. He grew up in northern Minnesota, graduating from Washington High School in Brainerd. He then attended the University of North Dakota where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration in 1964. He married his wife, Phyllis (Snyder) in 1967. He worked in retail management across the country before settling in Chippewa Falls, WI where he eventually became a real-estate agent and broker. John was an active member of his community including being a part of the Optimist Club and business owner.

In 2007 John and Phyllis retired to their lake property on the southern shore of Pelican Lake. John loved Pelican Lake and was a member of the Pelican Lake Conservation Club. He enjoyed fishing, watching wildlife and helping any neighbor on the shore. He will be remembered as a father and friend who always had a smile on his face and an outstretched hand to welcome you.

John is survived by his son Mark (Ann) Struthers, daughters Mary (Ranabir) SinhaRoy and Virginia (Jason) Schmidt; his grandchildren, Joseph and William Struthers, Maya and Eva SinhaRoy, and Eleanor, Johnston and Emerson Schmidt. He was preceded in death by his son John Phillip Struthers, brother Richard Ami Struthers, sister Carolyn Dondelinger, parents John and Marguerite Struthers and his wife Phyllis Struthers.

He will be remembered with love and missed dearly.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Pelican Lake Conservation Club P.O. Box 623 Pequot Lakes, MN 56472 or Let’s Go Fishing at Brainerd.lgfws.com or for checks/cash use: Brd LGF, PO Box 257 Brainerd MN 56401.

Arrangements are being completed by Nelson-Doran Funeral Home, Brainerd.