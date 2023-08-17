John Weise, 84, of Nisswa, passed away on August 15, 2023, at his home after a battle with cancer. He was born in Blue Earth, MN, to Lewis and Lucile Weise on February 15, 1939. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1959 to 1961.

In 1963 John met Caroljean Wallin and they were married on July 1, 1963. John went to Barber School in St. Paul for six months then worked under a barber in St. Peter for 18 months. He then worked with Tom Louden, a beautician in Brainerd. John started his own shop at Schaefer’s in Nisswa in 1967 and worked there until he had to retire on April 22, 2023, because of his health.

John and Caroljean were foster parents to three high school girls and helped them finish their high school education. John was a field director for the Miss Minnesota Scholarship program for 6 years. He directed the Miss Pequot Lakes Scholarship Pageant for 20 years and still helped for several years after that. He enjoyed seeing how much the girls would gain from the experience and the scholarship money they received.

John thought a lot of his church, Gloria Dei in Pequot Lakes, where he served as an elder for nearly 20 years.

John is survived by his wife of 60 years, Caroljean; sons, Scot and Earl; granddaughter, Mariah; sisters, Jean (Ronnie) Schock and Meryce Unruh; brothers, Roger (Barbara) and Harold; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marion Olson; brother, Howard; and daughter-in-law, Connie.

Services will be 2 PM on Monday, August 21, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Pequot Lakes. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Nisswa. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Miss Pequot Lakes Pageant Scholarship Fund. Arrangements are with Kline Funeral Home, Pequot Lakes.