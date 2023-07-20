Jon Dennis Mattson, 77, passed away peacefully at his home in Crosslake, MN on July 14, 2023. Private Family funeral services will be held.

Jon was born on December 1, 1945, to Edward and Mary Mattson in Brainerd, Mn. He worked for many years with the City of Brainerd. He loved being outdoors, boating, fishing, and spending time with family. He will be missed dearly by his surviving children Frank, Ed, and Sandy; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sisters Bonnie and Mary Lee; and many nieces and nephews. Jon was preceded in death by his parents, brother Skip, and sister Jo Marie.

Arrangements were entrusted with the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.