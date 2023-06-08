Joni (Barclay) Melin, 80 of Watertown, SD died June 3, 2023.

Funeral mass will be 11:00 am, June 12, 2023 at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in Watertown.

Visitation will be held from 4-6:00 pm on Sunday, June11, 2023 at Wight & Comes Funeral Chapel in Watertown.

Interment will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Watertown.

Pallbearers: Blake Melin, Tyler Melin, Cory Melin, Noah Melin, Ben Schleusner, Andrew Boesche and Graham Parson.

Joan Madeline “Joni” was born on February 9, 1943 in Brainerd, Minnesota to Gertanes John and Madeline Mary Ann (Felling) Barclay. She grew up in Brainerd where she graduated from high school.

Joni and Daniel “Dann” John Melin were united in marriage on July 22, 1961 in Brainerd; three children, Kimber, Kipp and Kraig, were born to this union.

The family lived in various states where “Joni made nine houses in seven states HOME”. She was a ray of sunlight! Joni was very versatile and was employed through the years and states as a delivery room technician, photograph retoucher, administrative assistant and pharmacy technician.

When the couple retired in 1998 they moved back to Brainerd where their cabin on the lake was a family destination for 16 years before moving to Watertown. Joni and Dann had celebrated 61 years of marriage.

Joni enjoyed bowling, golfing, shopping, traveling and taking many cruises.

Joni is survived by her loving husband, Dann of Watertown, SD; her children, Kimber Woodford of Watertown, SD, Kipp (Patty) Melin of Dubuque, IA and Kraig (Deanna) Melin of Duluth, MN; her seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; her brother, Tanes (Renea) Barclay of Pillager, MN and Sheila (Terry) Bozzo of Sauk Rapids, MN.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her infant brother, Danny Bruce Barclay; and her son-in-law, Rodney Woodford.

