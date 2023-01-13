Dr. Joseph Dudding, D.D.S., passed away peacefully on December 22, 2022 at the age of 83, at his home with his wife, Susan, by his side. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, January 27, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Brainerd. Family and friends are invited to gather one hour prior to services for a visitation, followed by lunch and fellowship. Internment with committal service will be held in the spring at the MN State Veterans Cemetery at Camp Ripley in Little Falls.

Joe was born on August 1, 1939, in Indianapolis, Indiana to Dr. Joseph & Jean Dudding. He grew up in Hope, Indiana. Following his graduation in 1957, he enrolled in the Navy, serving on the U.S.S. Boston as a boiler man, retiring in 1961. Following his discharge, he worked for the Crest Toothpaste studies, traveling around Indiana taking x-rays of children’s teeth. He enrolled in Indiana University and pursued a degree in dentistry, graduating in 1979. He decided to move to Brainerd, Minnesota to open his practice, as he recalled vacationing with his family every August in the Pequot Lakes/Crosslake areas. He loved the lakes and woods. While waiting for his Minnesota license, he worked at St. Joseph’s Hospitals radiology department. He was the first dentist to open a practice in Baxter in 1980. Joe married his wife Susan in 1987 and they lived in Brainerd before moving to Gull Lake in 1990 and returned to Brainerd in 2014.

Dr. Dudding performed a wide range of dental services to the residents of Crow Wing County. He provided endodontic treatments and did all but the most complicated extractions. In addition to his private patients, Dr. Dudding would go to the Crow Wing County Jail for emergency extractions, bringing his staff and his own instruments to assist. He would also maintain the dental x-ray units in the jail, in order to keep the equipment compliant. Dr. Dudding provided dental services to developmentally disabled patients one day per week for approximately 15 years, first at Brainerd State Hospital and then at Central Lakes College. Dr. Dudding provided generous service to medical assistance patients, who came from as far away as Walker, Little Falls, Pequot Lakes, Deer River, and made up about half of his practice before the Smile Center opened in Deerwood. In addition to treating patients, Dr. Dudding shared his expertise with dental assisting students at CLC, by giving lectures and teaching x-ray techniques, and checking students’ work. Joe was a member of the Masonic Lodge as well as the Elks Lodge, Lions Club, and American Legion in Brainerd. He was also a member of the American/Minnesota/Indiana & Chicago Dental Society. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, volunteering in many capacities.

Joe enjoyed boating, fishing, and snowmobiling. He loved classical music and relaxing in his hot tub daily all year long. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and love of family and friends.

Susan and family would like to thank the Veterans Home Based Primary Care team, especially Julie Miller - RN, for their dedication to providing health care services to Joe in our home. We would also like to thank Dr. Stephen Hanske and Essentia Health Care staff for their professional dedication to serving our community. And finally, thank you to Knute Nelson Hospice Care.

The family would like memorials sent to organization of donors’ choice.

Arrangements have been made with Nelson-Doran Funeral Home.