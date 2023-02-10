Joseph Elwell, age 82, died on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Essentia Health - St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 17, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Lord of Life Church in Baxter. Family and friends are invited to gather for two hours prior to the service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.

Joe was born on October 28, 1940, to Charles and Annie (Larson) Elwell. Joe spent his career in construction and was a proud retiree of the Local Laborers Union #563. His excellent work ethic made it impossible to slow down. His family would say he worked on the “Elwell Clock” which was code for ‘it should have been done yesterday’. His family meant the world to him. He was a supportive, strong father who always guided the way. His compassion and gruff but soft-hearted demeanor also made him a beloved grandpa. In his retired years, Joe and his wife, Judy loved to attend the Twins spring training camp while at their home in Florida for the winter. He also enjoyed fishing for Walleyes and spending time with his family.

Joseph is survived by his wife of 62 years, Judy; children, Chris (Michael Helmke) Elwell, Karin (John) Jensen, William (Rebecca) Elwell, Daniel Elwell; grandchildren, Michael and Ryan Jensen, Rebecca, Benjamin and Elizabeth Larson, Caitlin Elwell; and 8 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, and brother, James Elwell.

Arrangements are with the Nelson-Doran Funeral Home, Brainerd.