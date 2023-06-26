Joseph Hesse, age 80, of Backus, passed away on June 21, 2023, at Essentia St. Joseph’s Medical Center, Brainerd. He was born to Clarence and Bertha Hesse on March 18, 1943, in Thief River Falls, MN.

Joseph was a veteran of the US Army serving in Korea. He always rooted for the underdog and was a proud sponsor of the Special Olympics.

Joseph is survived by his brothers, John Hesse (Pat), Jerry Hesse (Connie); and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty; brothers, Dwayne and Vincent; and sisters, Rozanne and Joanne.

Services will be 11 AM on Wednesday, June 28, at Church of the Nazarene, Backus, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis. Arrangements are with Kline Funeral Home, Pine River.