Joseph Roskop

Joseph A. Roskop, 89, of Fort Ripley, passed away Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at Little Falls Care Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 4, 2023, at St. Mathias Catholic Church in Fort Ripley. Family and friends are invited to gather starting at 9:30 a.m. Interment with Military Honors will take place at the Parish Cemetery following Mass.

Joseph was born April 11, 1933, in Brainerd, the son of Peter and Theresa (Steffens) Roskop. After attending country school and St. Francis of the Lakes Catholic School until 8th grade, Joseph graduated from Washington High School in 1952. He worked odd jobs until he was drafted into the U.S Army for two years. In the military, he was trained to build roads, operate heavy equipment, and run firing ranges. Following his discharge, he continued to operate heavy equipment before accepting a job at Northwest Paper (later, Potlatch) where he worked for 39 years. After retirement, Joe wasn’t ready to retire so he enjoyed logging 95 acres on a tree farm producing numerous cords of wood.

In his spare time, Joe enjoyed restoring old tractors and machinery. He spent many hours in the Mississippi River pulling dead heads (old logs) - an activity he learned at a young age. He also liked good meals and conversations with friends and neighbors at the local restaurants and the Senior Center. Whether biking in the summer or strolling the neighborhood in the evenings, Joe truly enjoyed the good people in his path.

He will be missed by many nieces, nephews, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, Joe’s family would appreciate donations to donor’s choice or directly to them for future donation.

Arrangements have been made with Nelson-Doran Funeral Home.