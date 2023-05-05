Joseph W. Butnor

Joseph William Butnor, age 86 of Deerwood died on May 3, 2023 at the Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby. He was born on June 19, 1936 in Waterbury CT to Joseph and Eva (Gowlis) Butnor. He was a U.S. Marine Corp Veteran. He married Sharon Halvorson Anderson on August 15, 2019 in Waterton, CT.

Joe is survived by his wife Sharon; step-son, Timothy Anderson of Deerwood; step-daughter, Robin Heffernan of Hudson, FL; two sisters, Dorothy Owens of Brownville, Maine and Carol (Peter) Biltrakis of Watertown, CT; eleven step-grandchildren and twelve step- great grandchildren.

Preceding Joe in death are his parents and his 1st wife, Lucille Butnor and step-son, Thomas Anderson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Crosby. Burial will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery in Watertown, CT. Visitation will be on Wednesday two hours prior to the service at the church with a rosary at 10:00 a.m. Military honors will be presented by the Walter Scott Erickson American Legion Post #557 of Deerwood.