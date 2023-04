Joshua Eugene Finch, 48, passed away of natural causes on Tuesday April 11, 2023.

Josh is survived by his parents, Gary and Cindy Finch, his sister Alison, brothers Gary and Christopher. He is also survived by numerous aunts and uncles, cousins and nieces and nephews.

The family will have a celebration of life for Josh later in the summer.

Arrangements are entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.