Judith Rian

Judith Rose Rian, age 80, died on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at her home surrounded by family, after her courageous battle with cancer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, February 3, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Brainerd. Family and friends are invited to gather for one hour prior to Mass. Interment will be at Oak Grove Cemetery.

Judy was born to Ervin and Olivia (Sobkoviak) Urbaniak on September 4, 1942, in St. Cloud. Following her graduation from Cathedral High School, she continued her education at St. Cloud School of Nursing to become a registered nurse. She eventually returned to school at St. Scholastica to pursue a degree in Public Health. She continued in nursing with Crow Wing County Public Health for 25 years. Judy was a devoted and active member at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church for many years. Along with volunteering her time at the church, she also delivered Meals on Wheels. Some of her favorite pastimes included entertaining family and friends, baking cookies, winter outdoor activities, golfing with friends and riding on the pontoon. Above all else, Judy was an exceptional wife, mother, and grandma who will be dearly missed by so many.

Judy is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Francis; children, Ann (Jim) Hutchison, Tom (Nisa) Rian, Pat Rian and Jim (Erin) Rian; grandchildren, Katie (Mac) Britton, Rian (Kayla) Hutchison, Talia, Shana, Tia, and Drew Rian, and Mackenzie and Keegan Rian; 4 great-grandchildren and many other extended family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers-in-law Mark Rian and Martin Kinney.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or a charity of your choice.

Arrangements are with the Nelson-Doran Funeral Home, Brainerd.