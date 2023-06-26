Judy Edens

Judy Rae Dahl Edens, 76, passed away from complications of chemotherapy on June 13, 2023, surrounded by her loving family in her Pine River home. Judy was born on February 24, 1948, in Minneapolis and graduated from Osseo High School in 1966. She attended a multitude of colleges, graduating from the University of Georgia in 1999 with a degree in Japanese Studies. On June 29, 1968, Judy married her lifelong husband, Larry Edens, with whom she cherished 54 years of marriage. She and Larry lived and adventured from coast to coast creating laughs and lasting memories, some of which might make others blush.

Judy was committed to service to others throughout her life. From providing hospice to AIDS patients in Atlanta to service projects with her congregation to volunteering at the local thrift store, she strived to put others before herself. With a beloved goofy sense of humor, Judy was quick to find reason to celebrate, and quick to share her generous, dimpled smile, genuinely interested in everyone she met. Freeing her mind from limitations imposed on her by others, Judy was a lifelong learner, a globetrotter, held a variety of professional positions, loved live theater, and was a serial hobbyist with more passions than years in life. She retired from Georgia Gwinnett College in 2014 where she spent years advising and mentoring students and emerging leaders.

Judy is survived by her husband, Larry Edens of Pine River; her son, Jason Edens and daughter-in-law, BJ Allen of Backus; and her brother, Keith Dahl of Minneapolis.

No public services will be held. Arrangements are with Kline Funeral Home, Pine River.