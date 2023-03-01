Julian John Pulak, 95, of Brainerd, passed away on February 27, 2023, surrounded by family. Funeral services will take place at 11:30 AM on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel in Baxter, Minnesota. Visitation will start at 10 AM.

Julian was born September 21, 1927, in Harding, Minnesota to Stanley and Aneila (Sroka) Pulak. He was married to Verna Hansmann on June 25, 1949, in Harding and together they had five children. Julian worked for many years at Potlatch, but in his free time he enjoyed hunting, fishing, cutting wood, and gardening.

Julian will be dearly missed by his children Sandy Young, Linda (Don) Kapsner, Roger (Gwen Olson) Pulak, Jeff (Darbie) Pulak, and Kevin Pulak; siblings Eleanor Skochenski, and Bernice Drywa; thirteen grandchildren; and nineteen greatgrandchildren. He was preceded in death by his spouse Verna, parents, three brothers, four sisters, and granddaughter Shawnna Pulak.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.