Karen Ann Lammers 75 of St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin passed from the land of the dying into the land of eternal life on March 5th. She is survived by her sister Lou, son Chad, daughter Hilary, and grandson Gabriel. Preceded in death by her parents Torkel and Emily Fagerhaug, sister Gail, brother Jim, and several pets.

Karen loved her family, her pets, her garden, and her four hour trips to Hobby Lobby. She will be missed by many. A memorial is scheduled for Friday, March 24th 11:00am at Maple Plain Community Church 1815 Budd Ave N. Maple Plain, MN 55359. The service will be live streamed at mpcommunitychurch.org