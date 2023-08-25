Kathleen “Kathy” Kline

Kathleen (“Kathy”) May Kline, age 78, resident of Nisswa, MN died unexpectedly Saturday August 19, 2023, due to complications post heart surgery. She was surrounded by family during her passing.

Kathy was born August 26, 1944, in Miller, SD to Joseph and Opal Karst. She lived in Miller while growing up with older brothers Merlyn and Maurice. She also had an older sister, Karen Ann who passed away prior to Kathy being born. In Miller, Kathy excelled at music from a very young age in piano, French Horn, and choir, of which she continued throughout her life. In High School she had multiple years playing in the Upper Midwest Honors band and continued with music and received a bachelor’s degree in music from Huron College in Huron, SD.

While at Huron College, Kathy met and married Lyle Kline. They raised three boys, sharing the love of music in teaching as well as church and community music programs. Their journey led to moving a few times throughout the Midwest, from Brookings, SD, Orange City, IA and finally landing in Nisswa, MN when they purchased a clothing store called The Beehive in 1977 after spending a couple of Summers (‘76-’77) as partners with Russ & Myrna King in Hidden Paradise Resort. While running a business and raising three boys, Kathy was an active member of the Lutheran Church of the Cross church vocal and bell choirs. She found the church to be where she could enjoy music while surrounded by incredible friends. In so many ways she exposed her boys to the art of music. She played French Horn in the community orchestra and played at the local college; she was also volunteer piano accompanist at Nisswa school for nearly 20 years in support of promoting music to all the young students.

Kathy was the hardest working woman in Nisswa, working with endless energy at The Beehive and then managing Lundrigans for over 40 years - carting around boxes and racks of clothes until she was 74. We were so thankful for all the people who got to meet and know her from co-workers, Nisswa locals and all the return visitors who were always happy to see her each Summer.

Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Lyle; three sons, Jonathan (Tina) Kline of Baxter, Matthew (Julie) Kline of Minneapolis and Nathan (Annie) Kline of Brainerd brothers, Merlyn (Kleo) Karst of Costa Mesa, CA, and Maurice (Elly) Karst of Pequot Lakes; as well as six grandchildren, Samuel (Jon & Tina); Nolan (Sydney), Aidan & Reese (Matt), Ella & Lauren (Nate & Annie). She is preceded in death by her father Joseph, mother Opal and infant sister Karen Ann.

Services will be held Saturday, September 16, 2023, at 11:00a.m., at the Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa with Rev. Michelle Ruen officiating. Family and friends are invited to gather one hour prior to service for visitation, and to stay to share a meal with friends and family immediately after. For those family and friends unable to attend in person we will have the service live streamed on https://www.lccnisswa.org/

In lieu of flowers, please send any memorial gifts to the Lutheran Church of the Cross to be in support of their music programs. 5064 County Road 13 - Nisswa, MN 56468.