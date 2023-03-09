Kathy Hoffman

Kathy Marie Hoffman, 66, left us suddenly on December 14, 2022, at her home in Brainerd. Kathy was born in Minneapolis on April 18, 1956, to Kurt and Donna (Mielke) Hoffman. When she was three years old, Kathy’s family moved to Outing. She graduated from Northland High School in Remer, 1974. After attending classes at Central Lakes College, she graduated from Bemidji State with a degree in education. After teaching in the Little Falls school district, she worked for 15 years in Brainerd for Lutheran Social services. In addition to her parents, Kathy was preceded in death by her sister Barbara Oberg. She is survived by her son, Christian (Tonie) Hoffman Thunder Bird, and two brothers: Kurt Hoffman III (Richard Omann) of Outing, and David Hoffman of Sartell, as well as six nieces, nine cousins, and countless friends. She had a positive effect on everyone she met, regardless of how brief the meeting. A memorial service for Kathy will be held Saturday, March 18, with visitation at 10 AM & service at 11AM, at the Brenny Funeral Chapel, 7348 Excelsior Rd., Baxter, MN 56425.