Keith Dwayne Nelson

Dec. 14, 1961 - July 30, 2023

Survived by Cathy Nelson - Mother of his children, and best friend; son Chris (Miranda) Nelson; daughter Sarah (Chuck) Weber; brother Mike (Barb) Nelson; sister Becky (Bill) Lakin; three grandchildren Arianna, Ace and Gauge; many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents Andy and Mary; three brothers Darrold, Raymond, Dale; and sister Bonnie Nelson.

We want to give a special thanks to the CRMC Care Center Staff, including dietary nursing, housekeeping and all who took such phenomenal care of Keith for the past 13 years. He truly was loved there. Also, a special thanks to Keith’s former employer TCBX.

A Celebration of Keith’s life will be 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel in Baxter. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.