Kenneth Frabel

Kenneth Lee Frabel was born September 24, 1947 in Cambridge, Ohio. He died peacefully on January 7, 2023 in his own home in Crosslake, MN.

Ken was preceded in death by his mother, Reba Vcelka (nee Meighen); father, Robert “Jake” Kirkman; stepfather, Roy Frabel; and half-brother, James “Skeeter” Frabel. He is survived by his daughter, Stacy Henkemeyer (James); son, Brian Frabel (Dawn); former wife, Nancy Frabel; grandchildren, Joshua Lattery, Samuel Frabel, and Julianna Frabel; great grandchildren, Lucas Lattery-Quast and Abel Joel; half siblings: Misty Riggs (Brian), Bob Kirkman (Ruth Ann), John Kirkman, Roy “Randy” Frabel, and Larry Perkins (Sue); aunt, Dorothy “Dot” Ames; and sister-in-law, Janie Frabel.

Ken proudly served in the US Navy from 1966-1968. Ken worked for Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad for nearly 40 years. Ken was a member of Open Door Community Church in Breezy Point, MN. Ken finally cashed in his chips and is now in the big casino in the sky. He won the jackpot. He is with Jesus!

Ken’s family would especially like to show gratitude for the many health care professionals and caregivers that not only provided care to Ken, but showed him dignity, love and compassion. Thank you especially to the teams at ProMedica Hospice, Whitefish at the Lakes, the VA, and Kline Funeral Home.

Services will be 11 AM on Friday, January 20, at Kline Funeral Home, Pequot Lakes, with visitation one hour prior. Light refreshments will be served after the service, followed by a graveside service with military honors at 2 PM at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Camp Ripley. A time of celebration at a local restaurant will follow the graveside service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Ken’s honor are given to ProMedica Hospice, 7658 Design Road, Baxter, MN 56425.