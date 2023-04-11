Kenneth Micko

Kenneth C. Micko, 100, of East Gull Lake, died peacefully on Friday, February 17, 2023, at home surrounded by loved ones.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, May 1, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church in Brainerd. A visitation will be held on Sunday, April 30th from 3-5:00 p.m. at Nelson-Doran Funeral Home in Brainerd and also for one hour prior to Mass at the church on Monday. Interment will be on Tuesday, May 2 at 11:30 a.m. at Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights.

He was born August 24, 1922, in St. Paul, MN, to Charles and May (Kreuz) Micko. In 1942, at 20 years old, he enlisted in the Army Air Corp. He married Doris Stassen on May 27, 1944, while on military leave. Stationed in England, he co-piloted a B-24 bomber in 20 WWII missions. On his last, hit by anti-aircraft, Ken bailed out of the burning plane and was classified MIA. He was a POW until the war’s end. He and Doris raised 4 children in Nativity parish. Ken worked for Brown & Bigelow managing the specialty advertising division, at Bann Inc. as vice president of sales, and then as a business partnership, Liberty Looseleaf, until his retirement at 75 years old.

Ken’s marriage lasted 68 years until Doris’s death in 2013. Ken derived great joy from his 55 years living on Gull Lake. He loved boat rides, playing cribbage, and sitting on his deck looking out at the lake. Ken was a kind, strong, and generous role model with a gift for making others feel special and a legendary sweet tooth. A devout Catholic, he attended weekly mass and said grace before every meal. He never missed a Vikings game nor turned down an invitation to golf with buddies. Family topped Ken’s list of many blessings, and he spared no opportunity to tell them.

Survived by his children Diane Engen, Susan Solberg, Jeffrey (Bonnie) Micko, Cynthia Nelson, 9 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild. Preceded in death by his wife, parents, sister, a grandchild, and son-in-law.

Nelson - Doran Funeral Home

www.nelson-doran.com

218.829.4755)