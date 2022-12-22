Kenneth P. Solom

Kenneth Paul Solom, age 80 of Baxter died on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 5:16 p.m. at the Lakeview Hospital in Two Harbors related to various complications of Alzheimer’s Disease.

Preceding Kenneth in death by his beloved parents, Kenneth Mervin Solom and Ella Elizabeth (Treichel) Solom as well as his grandparents, one younger brother, Bruce Roger Solom, several aunts, uncles and one cousin Richard A. Solom.

Kenneth is survived by and will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 60 years, Sandra Janice (Mattsen) Solom; three sons, Timothy Alan Solom, Thomas Andrew Solom and his wife, Erika (Lowery) Solom and Todd Anthony Solom; one sister, Jean (Solom) Gabrick and her husband, James; one sister-in-law, Linda; seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Funeral Service to celebrate Kenneth’s dedication to God and country through his military service in the U.S. Navy from 1960 to 1966 and other services to the community through the VFW, the American Legion Honor Guard and other lifelong endeavors as well as his dedication to his loving family and friends, will be held at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Crosby with full military honors presented by the Walter Scott Erickson American Legion Post 557 of Deerwood. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, December 29, 2022 at the Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery in Askov. If desired memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers. Arrangements are with the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby.