Kirk Sieckert, age 60, of Brainerd, died on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at his home.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, April 3, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Nelson-Doran Funeral Home in Brainerd. Family and friends are invited to gather for one hour prior to the service.

Kirk was born to Gary and Betty (Robertson) Sieckert on January 25, 1963 in Brainerd. He had many hobbies to keep him busy, including hunting, snowmobiling, boating with his children and playing hockey in his youth. Kirk was incredibly handy, and his favorite project was the restoration of his 1955 Chevy Truck. Above all, his favorite place to be was at his family cabin in Bigfork, MN.

He is survived by his three children, Samantha (Josh) Schueller, Paige (Jacob) Engelstad, and Jake Sieckert; three grandchildren, Avery and Everett Schueller and Grayson Engelstad; his parents; two siblings, Kristopher (Kathleen Catton) Sieckert and Wendy (Chris) Boelter; niece, Hayden Boelter and nephew, Darby Boelter.

Special thank you to Jack and De Ann Barry.

Arrangements are with the Nelson-Doran Funeral Home, Brainerd.