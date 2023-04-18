Laurence Kicker

Laurence Leroy Kicker went to be with his Lord on April 16, 2023. He was born to Leroy and Marvel Kicker on August 11,1939 in Jenkins MN. He was the oldest with 6 younger siblings. In 1964 he married Patricia “Pat” Harris. During their marriage of 58 years, 3 children were added to their union. He began his early working years at Carl’s Market in Pine River. In 1962 he joined the Army Reserves in Brainerd, MN then later worked full time for 37 years both in the active Army and Army Reserves. He retired in 1999 as a Warrant Officer.

Surviving Laurence is his wife, Pat; their children: Lisa Kicker, David Kicker (Kara) and Loralee Kicker; his siblings: Naomi Holden (Roger), Clarrisa Harris (William), Samuel Kicker (Carol), Barbara Williamson (Mike); grandchildren: Alissa Groen, Amber Bandel, Grant Cutler, Serria Kicker, David Junior Kicker, Sequoia Kicker and Benjamin Kicker; 5 great grandchildren; brother-in-law, Frank McAllister; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by siblings, Elvie Kicker and Susan McAllister.

Services will be 10:30 AM on Tuesday, April 25, at New Life Community Church, Pine River, followed by a lunch. Burial with military honors will be 2 PM at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls. Visitation will be Monday from 5 to 7 PM at Kline Funeral Home, Pine River, and one hour prior to the service at the church.