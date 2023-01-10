LaVonne M. McCalvy

LaVonne Mardelle McCalvy, age 86 of Bay Lake Township died peacefully at her home surrounded by family on December 23, 2022.

She was born on August 13, 1936 in Crosby to Roy and Melva (Stang) Abbott. LaVonne married James Howard McCalvy on September 16, 1955 in Crosby. She was a member of Light

of The Cross Lutheran Church in Garrison. She was a close confidant, mother, grandmother, and friend to many.

LaVonne is survived by Cindi (Gene Mackedanz) Peterson of Brainerd, Lori Eckel of Willow River, Donald (Janette) McCalvy of Cottage Grove, and Brenda (Dave)

Freerks of Forest Lake; one brother, Robbie (Chris) Abbott of Crosby; two sisters, Jane “Bubbles” Manske of Ironton and Penny (Louie) Valquet of Crosby; 11 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding LaVonne in death are her parents; her husband, James in 2017 and son-in-law, Marlowe Peterson.

A Memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Light of the Cross Lutheran Church in Garrison. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Burial will be at the Garrison Community Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are

With the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby.