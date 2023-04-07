Lawrence Eric Anderson

Lawrence (Larry) Eric Anderson, 96, of Medina, MN, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2023.

Not many lived a life as full or as interesting as Larry Anderson. He was born on August 31, 1926 to Andrew Eric Anderson and Erma Anna Pieper in Rosebud Township, MN. Larry and his twin brother Leonard left the family farm at an early age to support their family. They lived the circus life putting up the tents with the help of the elephants, and whisking the local girls on dates around the Midwest, until they got their draft notice after their 18th birthday.

Larry married Geraldine (Jerry) Hendrickson in 1947 and soon after, their three children Karen, Terry and Gary came along. After losing Jerry far too young, he met the second love of his life Joan Egger. Larry reveled in his role as “Dad” coaching softball and teaching all the kids how to fish, play cards, and build things like bird houses and wood carvings to name a few.

After a career in the Twin Cities as a machinist, in 1990 Larry and Joan retired to small slice of heaven on the Crow Wing River in Pillager, MN where Larry hand built an A-frame log cabin and together they enjoyed decades of beautiful sunsets. Always keen to erect something new, Larry supported his community through church and community events, and enjoyed sitting around the campfire after fishing with his many grandkids and great grandchildren.

Larry was an honest, dedicated man who loved the Lord, his family, and community. He will be sorely missed by so many who loved him.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents Andrew and Erma, his brother Leonard, wife Jerry, son Terry and daughter-in-law Clara, son Gary, and son-in-law James Meyer. He is survived by his daughter Karen Meyer, Joan Anderson, daughter-in-law Deborah Anderson, five grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

A celebration will be held this summer near his final resting place in Pillager, MN. Donations can be made to the Minnesota Lakes Association or the First Lutheran Church at 717 River St, Pillager, MN 56473.