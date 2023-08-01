Leila “Dolly” Anderson, age 98, resident of Brainerd, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Saturday, July 29, 2023.

Dolly was born in Worthington, Iowa on July 4, 1925, to Herman and Ethel (Haas) Klein. She lived in Iowa, North Dakota, and moved to Brainerd as a child. After high school she worked as a bookkeeper for Hewlett Packard. She married Edwin “Dutch” Anderson on April 15, 1950, and began her career as a homemaker and mother of four. She was a charter member of St. Andrew’s Catholic Church. Dolly enjoyed all outdoor activities, especially camping and fishing. She also enjoyed square dancing, playing cards and bowling. Dolly was active in her church and most of all loved being with family and friends.

Dolly is survived by her daughters, Diane (Warren) Heywood; Joan (Paul) Jenkins and Sharon (Todd) DeChaine; daughter-in-law, Carla Anderson; nine grandchildren, Leah Stroeing, Cara Segura, Sean Heywood, Paul Anderson, Aaron Jenkins, Rita Baysinger, Brett Jenkins, Nicole Schubert, and Nathan DeChaine; 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. Dolly is also survived by her brother, Richard “Chub” Klein, sister Lorraine (Dave) Fait, and sister-in-law Faye Anderson.

She is preceded in death by her husband, son Mark Anderson, her parents, and brother Al Klein.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Brainerd. Family and friends are invited to gather one hour prior for visitation.