Lester “Les” Goodman, age 100, of Emily, MN entered into eternal life on Friday, December 9, 2022 at the Fergus Falls Veteran Home. He was surrounded by his loved ones.

Lester is survived by his children, Kathy Todd of Pine River, MN, Michael (Melanie) Goodman of LaGrange, GA, Pat Goodman of Duluth, MN, Pam Goodman of Chaska, MN; 4 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; 7 siblings; wife, Lucille “Lou”; and son, Carey.

Les served in the US Navy from 1942-1946, making him a World War II veteran. Les and Lou owned the Log Cabin Bar in Emily, MN from 1965-1973. They loved serving their customers. Prior to moving to Emily, they lived in Stewart, MN where he owned a poultry business. Les loved the outdoors, especially his cabin on Swift Lake. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

There will be a private immediate family burial. A celebration of life may be held later in spring.

A special thank you to the amazing staff at the Fergus Falls Veterans Home for the wonderful care that they provided to Les.

Arrangements are with the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby, MN.