Lila M. Lockwood

Lila Marie Lockwood, age 72 of Pequot Lakes passed on Monday, June 5, 2023, at the St. Cloud Hospital. She was born to Dorothy (Taylor) and Rodney Fortune in Brainerd, MN on February 2, 1951.

A visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00PM on Monday, June 12, 2023, at Halvorson Taylor Life Events Center in Brainerd followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Brainerd with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Our Saviors Cemetery in Pequot Lakes, MN.

Lila will be deeply missed by her husband, Kevin; children, Melissa (Jim) Grecula, Bill (Lisa) Britton, Bryon (Cherie) Britton, Rich (Pam) Britton, Dustin (Rachale) Lockwood; 20 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; siblings, Ginger (Richard) Rowe, Douglas (Sandy) Fortune, Paul (Dave) Fortune, Tracey (Jim) Schneider, Troy Fortune.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy and Rodney; step-father, Robert Plushow; siblings, Rodney Fortune, Howard Fortune, Deidra Fortune, Renee Bolduc.

