Linda Bangs, 74, of Brainerd, passed away on April 2, 2023, after having MS for 58 years.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Nelson-Doran Funeral Home on April 15, 2023, at 2:00 P.M., with a visitation starting 30 minutes prior.

Linda was born to Betty and Orville Grimm in 1948, in Brainerd. She graduated from Brainerd High School and went to college in Bemidji for a degree in Teaching Special Ed. Linda taught in Monticello for 9 years. She met Craig Bangs, and they were married on June 16, 1978. They lived in Monticello for 36 years and moved to Brainerd in 2006 to be close to her siblings Cherie Lowry and Steve Grimm. She also has two other brothers, Tom, and Mike Grimm. Linda loved to hang out at Hallmark and shop out of many magazines.

Linda was loved and will forever be missed by her husband of 44 years, Craig Bangs; siblings, Steve Grimms, Mike Grimm, Cherie Lowry and Tom Grimm; sister-in-law, Sandy Foust and her family; her furry friend, Lola; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members.

Arrangements are being completed by Nelson-Doran Funeral Home, Brainerd.