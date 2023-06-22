Lloyd Aumock, age 101, of Lake Shore, passed away on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at the St. Cloud VA Hospital. He was born to Delbert and Eva Aumock on December 22, 1921, in Brandon, WI. Lloyd served in the US Navy during WWII. He worked for Forum Cafeteria and started his own bakery business, then moved to Brainerd and worked for Super Valu. Lloyd and his wife, Jeaneatte, loved to travel and toured many places around the world. He was an avid MN Twins fan and also enjoyed fishing, hunting, golf and being with his family.

Lloyd is survived by his son, Thomas (Polly) Aumock; daughter, Lynne (Bob) Eddy; daughter, Stephanie Kurz; son, Steve (Sharon) Aumock; son, Jeff (Barb) Aumock; 12 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; and 5 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 75 years, Jeaneatte; daughter, LaVerne; sons-in-law, Dan Peyla and Tom Kurz; 3 brothers and 4 sisters.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 AM on Thursday, July 6, at St. Christopher’s Catholic Church, Nisswa. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Committal service with military honors will be 3 PM on Thursday, July 6, at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Camp Ripley. Arrangements are with Kline Funeral Home, Pequot Lakes.