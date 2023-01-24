Lois Anderson

Lois Ann LaPage Anderson, 89, of Brainerd, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, January 21, 2023. She was born on December 6, 1933, in Chicago, IL to Archie and Alice LaPage where she graduated high school and married. She and her husband moved to New Hope and later to Brainerd in 1971 where they finished raising their five sons. Lois worked for 16 years at Acrometal and A-Tek, retiring in 2001. Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Dewey, their son Larry, her brothers, Jack, Joe and Ed, her sister Jean, and her parents. Lois is survived by four sons, Jim (Sandy) and Doug (Janet) of Pillager, Ken of Brainerd, and Kevin (Sue) of Nisswa; brothers, Bob and Dave; sisters Linda, Laura, Cathy, and Carmel; along with 11 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

Her Catholic faith was always central in Lois’s life, and we take comfort in the knowledge that she is now with her Lord and Savior. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 30 at St. Francis Catholic Church, Brainerd, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at a later date.

Arrangements are with Brenny Funeral Chapel in Baxter.

Lois loved her home and yard, so in lieu of flowers or donations, the family suggests that those who wish to plant a tree in Lois’s memory.