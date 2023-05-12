Lois Ann Lueck, 92, of Deerwood, passed away peacefully at the Aicota Nursing Home on Feb 27, 2023.

Funeral services are scheduled for May 20, 2023, at 11:00a.m. with visitation one hour prior at the Immanuel Lutheran Church of Iron Hub. Lunch will follow in the church hall. Burial will be at the Immanuel Lutheran Church of Iron Hub cemetery.

Lois was born in Bain, MN on Feb 3, 1931, to Walter and Julia (Henke) Grulke. She attended grade school in Swatara, MN and then transferred on to Aitkin where she graduated high school. She married Wilbur Lueck on Nov 14, 1948, in Aitkin and they made their home on Placid Lake in Deerwood, MN.

Lois enjoyed traveling, and traveled with her husband, Web, building and remodeling Missouri Lutheran churches and colleges for Laborers for Christ. She also enjoyed gardening (had the most beautiful flowers around), music, playing cards with friends, square dancing and was very talented at the piano.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents, husband Web, brothers and spouses Gordon Grulke, John (Pauline) Grulke, Kenneth Grulke and sister and spouse JoAnn (Richard) Smokey. Brother and sisters-in-law and spouses Leslie and Irene Lueck, Virgil and Clarice Lueck, Marlene and Joseph Hennick, Harold Garrick and James Hulshizer. Sons-in-law George Frederickson and George Cermak.

She is survived by her four children, Lee Frederickson, Debra Cermak, Kathryn (Charles) Keogh, and Daniel (Lucy) Lueck, 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Her sister and brother-in-law Eileen and Walter Moritz, two sisters­-in-law Mavis Hulshizer and Norma Grulke, and many nieces and nephews.

Arrangements were with the Brenny Funeral Home in Baxter.