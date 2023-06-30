Louise Nysather

Louise Marie Nysather, age 91, of Brainerd, passed away peacefully on December 1, 2022, at Northern Lakes Senior Living. Louise was born on July 14, 1931, in Madison, Wisconsin to Edward & Kristine (Halvorsen) Okland. Louise grew up in the Bethany Evangelical Free Church in Madison and was active in youth groups, which eventually led her to meet Harry from nearby Stoughton. They married on May 22, 1954, and moved to Brainerd in 1964 where Harry founded the Brainerd Technical Institute. He served as its director for 27 years and retired in 1991 shortly before it merged with Central Lakes College. They were both devoted members of First Presbyterian Church and later Lakewood Evangelical Free Church, where they served on numerous boards and committees in addition to hosting Bible Study and prayer groups in their home. Louise also spent endless hours volunteering at Bethany Good Samaritan home, Christian Women’s Club, Faculty Wives, Rotary Ann, school events, and babysitting. And nobody was better than Louise at keeping in touch with friends and family, she sent countless cards, letters, and care packages over the years. Louise’s Norwegian heritage was very special to her, and she was fluent in Norwegian after spending time there as a child. She kept in touch with many of her and Harry’s relatives there and enjoyed making Norwegian meals for visitors. She absolutely loved garage sales, both shopping at them and hosting them. Louise had a knack for cooking and entertaining, and in the early 1970’s was a regular Saturday morning guest on KVBR radio where she shared recipes and tips. She enjoyed making things with rhubarb, but her signature treat was her “Ritzes” (chocolate covered Ritz Bits) and she could often be found at her “station” in the kitchen until late at night making this labor of love. Her 15 minutes of fame, however, came when she was a winner on the “The Price is Right” gameshow where she won the Showcase Showdown, including a camper-trailer and beautiful necklace. She had a bumper sticker made for the trailer which read “The Price WAS Right” and wore the necklace nearly every day. Although Louise was an only child she had many friends and enjoyed being with Harry’s siblings, brother, Olaf (Marilyn) Nysather, Dixon, IL; sister, Janet (Rudy) Silbaugh, Stoughton, WI; and Dr. J.P. (Joan) Nysather, Fort Atkinson, WI. They met often for the holidays, family gatherings, and annual Gophers-Badgers football games.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: daughter, Elsa Weiss, Palm Springs, CA; sons, David Nysather, Ilwaco, WA; James (Deborah) Nysather, Brainerd, MN; and 6 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren.

Louise is preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband of 52 years, Harry; and her son Stephen.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Nysather Family Scholarship at Central Lakes College Foundation in Brainerd.

A celebration of life for Louise will be held on her 92nd Birthday, July 14, 2023 at 11AM at Halvorson Taylor Life Events Center. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery.

