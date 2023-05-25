Lucille Rose Claussen, 2, passed away on May 23, 2023, with her family by her side. Services are scheduled for 2pm on Monday, May 29, 2023, at Heritage Church with a visitation starting one hour prior.

Lucy was born on June 4, 2020, to Jacob and Abigail (Plemel) Claussen in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Lucy offered the world her unconditional love. She taught us to stop and smell the flowers and brought joy to us all. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Lucy is survived by her loving parents Jacob and Abigail; grandparents, Shane and Tracy Plemel of Brainerd, Jonathan and Amy Claussen of Browerville; great grandparents, Robert and Sheila Plemel of Baxter, Robert and Barb Brinkman of St. Joseph, Duane and Deb Fischer of Cold Spring, Larry and Wilma Rich of Staples, Donald and Heather Claussen of Rosemount; fifteen aunts and uncles; and one cousin.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.