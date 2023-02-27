Lynn Billman

Lynn H. Billman, 100, of Brainerd, passed away Monday, February 27, 2023, at Essentia Health - St. Joseph’s Medical Center.

Lynn’s family will celebrate his life with a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 3, 2023, at Nelson - Doran Funeral Home in Brainerd. Family and friends will begin gathering one hour prior to services. Interment with Military Honors will take place at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.

Lynn was born May 19, 1922, in Sauk Centre, the son of Arthur and Clara (Lastrop) Billman. At a young age, Lynn began driving and developed a passion for trucking. He combined this with his love of the woods - and spent many miles and many hours hauling, logging, and splitting logs. At one point, he had over 225 cords of wood he cut by hand in his yard. His work ethic was enviable. He worked for the railroad for many years and retired as the Chief Fire Engineer at the BNSF Tie Plant. He enjoyed traveling West with his wife, Helen. He was still living at home at 100 with the support of his son and daughter-in-law. He appreciated their help being able to spend his days on the land and in the home, he spent decades caring for.

Lynn will be dearly missed by his son, Bill (Bonnie) Billman; grandchildren, Brenda (Jeremy) Billman-Arndt and Barb (Jason) Lyons; greatgrandchildren, Jason Lyons, Jr., Brady Lyons, Tryston Arndt, and Silas Arndt; and brothers, Earl, Raymond, Clarence, Robert and Donald.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 75 years, Helen; parents, Art and Clara; and siblings, Irene Ebinger, Margaret Fitch, and Harry Billman.

Nelson - Doran Funeral Home

www.nelson-doran.com

218.829.4755