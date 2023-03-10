Lynn Handeland, 72, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 3, 2023 at her Baxter, MN home. She battled small cell lung cancer with absolute bravery and strength. Lynn was born August 22, 1950 to Wilbert and Beverly Milbrandt Steuber and grew up on the family farm in Fairmont, MN. She graduated from East Chain High School.

Lynn had many interests especially flower gardening, crafting and an occasional trip to the casino.

She is survived by her husband Jerry Handeland of Baxter; Jessica Woudsma, St Paul; Kelly Woudsma, Baxter; Tammy Woitilla Handeland, Brainerd; Troy (Nikki) Handeland, Chapin, SC; brothers Kenneth (Jean) Steuber, Fairmont; Curt (Val) Steuber, Cedar Rapids, IA; Lenny (Julie) Steuber, Fairmont; close friend Joni Peterson; Jim Woudsma, father of her two daughters Jessica and Kelly; also grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Moments Hospice Care staff, St Joseph Medical Center Staff, North Ambulance and to their friends at Autumn Glen apartments.

Lynn chose to donate her body to the University of Minnesota Anatomy Bequest Program to support medical research and education for health professionals.

A celebration of Lynn’s life will be held at a later date. The family requests donations made in honor of Lynn go to Camp Confidence Learning Center, East Gull Lake, MN.