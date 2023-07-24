Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Lynn Handeland

Published July 24, 2023 at 9:33 AM

Lynn Handeland, 72, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 3, 2023 at her Baxter, MN home. She battled small cell lung cancer with absolute bravery and strength.

Lynn chose to donate her body to the University of Minnesota Anatomy Bequest Program to support medical research and education for health professionals.

A celebration of Lynn’s life will be Sunday, August 6th from 1-4pm at the Autumn Glen Apartment Commons, 14180 Broadmoor Dr, Baxter, MN 56425. Light refreshments will be served. The family requests donations made in honor of Lynn go to Camp Confidence Learning Center, East Gull Lake, MN.

