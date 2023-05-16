Lynn Nelson-Jannetta

Lynn Marie Nelson-Jannetta, age 67, passed away surrounded by family on Saturday, May 14th, 2023.

Lynn Marie Wendlandt was born October 16, 1955, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in St. Paul, MN to Paul (Sky) Jr. and Margaret (Peggy Kolar)) Wendlandt. Lynn grew up spending her school years in Edina and summers with her aunts, uncles, and cousins at their family cabin on Bay Lake in Deerwood, MN. Summers at the cabin were Lynn’s joy, sharing many adventures with her cousins, friends, and siblings. She loved to reminiscence about her time growing up at Bay Lake.

Lynn graduated from Edina High School in 1973. She married Eugene Nelson of Buffalo, MN in 1978 and they had two daughters, Shannon and Jessica. They lived in Excelsior, MN until their divorce in 1988.

She moved with her daughters to Deerwood, MN to be near her father and other family. Lynn went back to school and graduated from college with a bachelor’s degree in social work from Bemidji State University. During this time in starting her new life, she renewed her connection with an old friend, Michael Jannetta, from her summers at the cabin on Bay Lake. They fell in love and married in October of 1997. Lynn went to work for Crow Wing County as a Child Protection Specialist, a career to which she devoted 25 years. It was through this career that Lynn found a love in advocating for the children in her caseloads. Lynn bettered many children’s lives through her child protection work and she and Mike fostered many children who needed a place to call home. While Lynn and Mike fostered numerous children, they made a permanent home for one and welcomed Peyton Jannetta into the family by adoption in July of 2009.

Lynn found a love for recreational scuba diving and made her way up the ranks from PADI certified scuba diver to Dive Master certification through Minnesota School of Diving in Brainerd, MN. She was also certified as a Rescue Diver and was often called upon by law enforcement to assist in lake rescues and body retrieval. She made so many meaningful friendships through scuba diving and she enjoyed many dive trips, adventuring all around the world with her newfound friends. She loved being on the water and in it!

After her retirement, Lynn and Mike sold their home in Brainerd, MN, where they had lived since 2004, and moved to Crosby, MN. They enjoyed spending time at the seasonal campground where they had a camper and pontoon on Bay Lake. There they were able to resume lake living on Bay Lake and enjoyed making new memories and reliving old ones. She looked forward to her exercise classes and seeing her friends at the Hallett Community Center and found purpose in using her social work skills with the St. Vincent De Paul Society outreach with St. Joseph Catholic Church in Crosby.

Lynn touched many lives through her work and many adventures. She had many friends whom she loved dearly and will be remembered by her laugh, her kind soul, and her adventurous spirit. Lynn was a key family linkage, organizing and finding ways for family get-togethers. She was a wonderful writer and storyteller as she had many great experiences to share. These are the telltale signs of a life fully lived. She is very loved and leaves a place in our lives that will remain empty without her.

Lynn is survived by her husband Michael Jannetta; ex-husband Eugene Nelson; daughters Shannon (Chris) Paumen, Jessica (Brandon) Deyo and Peyton Jannetta; grandchildren Kristina, Nicholas and Lindsey Paumen, Abigale and Levi Deyo, Rylan Rosnau, Brady and Elana McGregor; great-granddaughter Oakley Marie Weidmann; her siblings Paul (Marty) Wendlandt III; Mary Wendlandt; Greg (Brenda) Wendlandt; Mark (Lyn) Wendlandt and Kathy (Brian) Hill; step-sibling Bonnie Burton, and many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents Paul (Sky) Wendlandt Jr., Margaret (Peggy) Burton; stepmother Donnie Wendlandt, stepfather Richard (Dick) Burton, and sister Anne (Annie) Bandel.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 12:00 p.m., Tuesday May 23 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Crosby. Visitation held at the Koop Funeral Home on Monday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday.