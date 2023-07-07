Marcie M. DeBoer, 46, of Baxter, passed away at home Thursday, June 29, 2023. Family and friends are invited to gather for a Celebration of Marcie’s Life from 4 - 7 p.m., Monday, July 10, 2023, with a memorial service at 5 p.m.

Marcie was the adored daughter of David and Gwen (Gjelton) Umlauf. As an only child, she was loved dearly by her parents. She graduated from high school and attended Moorhead State University earning a degree in Psychology, later earning a Graduate Certificate from St. Cloud State University, and becoming a licensed alcohol and drug counselor. Throughout her career, Marcie dedicated her life to helping others deal with their mental health and addiction challenges. She was an amazing listener and had a magnetic energy that exuded kindness and love.

Two years after meeting the love of her life, Todd, they married and spent over 20 wonderful years together. Their son, Evan, was the light of her life. Marcie always made sure he knew how much she loved him and how proud of him she was.

She will be dearly missed by her husband, Todd; son, Evan; mom, Gwen; and many extended family members, friends, coworkers, and people everywhere who were blessed to be touched by her kindness. She is preceded in death by her unborn daughter, Lillie Marie; dad, Dave; and grandparents.

