Margaret (Jo) Johnson passed away at Brainerd medical Center April 3rd, 2023. She was 85. Jo was a graduate of Brainerd High School, Brainerd Junior College, and received her teaching degree from St. Cloud State. Jo began teaching for the Brainerd School District in 1959. She taught 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th grades at Lowell Elementary, and 6th grade at Washington Middle School.

In 1969-1970, she taught at an Army Base in Gelhausen, Germany. While there, she took the opportunity to visit many countries. After 26 years of teaching, she retired in 1995.

To describe Jo would require writing a tome. Here are some highlights. Jo was loving, witty and compassionate. She loved her family, friends, her dogs, and coke. Jo loved to sing, read, take photos, joke, laugh, solve crossword puzzles, and trivia. She was a lifelong resident of Brainerd and a life member of Bethlehem ELC. Jo was also a past Honored Queen and past Guardian of Brainerd Job’s Daughters.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Dorothy (Dahlson) Johnson, and nephew, Todd Monasmith. She is survived by her sister, Mary Jeanne (Johnson) Monasmith (Lee); nieces and nephews, Tammy Shipman, Tim (Gloria) Monasmith, Tony (Sandy) Monasmith, Estella Monasmith; great nieces and nephews, Justin Shipman, Christopher (Jessica) Monasmith, Andrea Monasmith, Jayda Graham, Angela Surdy (Eric); and many cousins.

A special thanks to cousins, Marty, Cheri, Gwen, and friends, Arletta Kortan and Sharon Jendro.

A visitation will be held on Friday, May 26, 2023 at Halvorson Taylor Life Events Center from 2:00-4:00 PM followed by a service at 4PM.