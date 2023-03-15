Margaret Kinney Daidone, 98, of Pillager, passed away Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Riverside Assisted Living.

Margaret’s family will celebrate her life with a private service later this year at Baxter City Cemetery.

Margaret was born June 12, 1924, in Brainerd, the daughter of Valentine and Louise (Eisel) Kinney. After graduating from high school, she married Leonard Jotham. The two later divorced and Margaret moved to Duluth. She married Bill Daidone and the two shared 65 years together. They lived in Standish, Michigan where Margaret perfected her baking and canning skills. She was very proud of the numerous ribbons she earned at the local county fair. She also liked to knit.

Margaret is survived by her daughters, Diann Nelson and Sandie Barnett; grandchildren, Tena (Dan) Noonkesser, Todd (Mary) Nelson, Kirk Nelson, Scot (Jenny) Nelson, Wayne (Stacey) Harting, Trevor (Jennifer) Harting, Chad (Jody) Harting, and Jed (Rhonda) Harting; 20 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Betty Jennings. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; parents; brother, Alfred Kinney; and sister, Lorraine Jones.

