Marilyn Morrison

Marilyn Jane (Mohler) Morrison of Brainerd, MN passed away June 13th, 2023 at Havenwood Care Center In Bemidji, MN. She was born to Clarence and Lotus (Horton) Mohler on October 16th, 1929 In St. Paul, MN. They eventually moved to Staples, MN. Where Marilyn graduated from high school and was their high school homecoming queen. She married Darwin Goff in 1947 and together they had five children, Sara (Randy) Nelson, Jennifer (Sibert) Mullings, Steven (Eileen) Goff, Jeffery Goff, and Thomas (Kathy) Goff. She later married Russell Morrison and they had one son David (Jenny) Morrison. Marilyn and Russell enjoyed 45 years together before his passing, May 10th, 2007. Marilyn continued to live independently until her health began to decline this past year.

Marilyn loved to camp, travel, garden, and spend time with family and friends. She also enjoyed sewing, crocheting, knitting, quilting, journaling, reading, a fine glass of wine, and of course chocolate.

She is survived by daughter Sara, son Thomas, many grandchildren including K. Ann Goff (Dave Thein) and Cooper Morrison, several great grandchildren, daughter-in-law and special caregiver, Jenny Morrison, and her beloved cat Nemo “her best friend.”

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, children: infant son Jeffrey, Jennifer, Steven, David, Brother Jim (Joyce) Mohler, granddaughter Kelly Goff, and special friend Levi Wolfe.

Marilyn will be buried next to her husband at Minnesota State Veteran’s cemetery. A family celebration of life will be held at a later date.

