Marilynn Lenmark Stoxen was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in March 1930 to Mildred and Aaron Lenmark. While growing up, she lived in Faribault, Minnesota, where her father owned and managed the Lenmark Funeral Home.

Marilynn graduated from Faribault High School and continued her education at Hamline University, St. Paul, Minnesota, where she majored in Business Education with a Spanish minor.

She married Wilfred Stoxen, also from Faribault, and lived in Mapleton, Minnesota, teaching in the Mapleton School System, while Wilfred attended Mankato State University. They later moved to Silver Lake, Minnesota where Marilynn was employed by the Silver Lake School System and Wilfred by the Lester Prairie School System.

They then moved to Brainerd, Minnesota, where Marilynn was employed as the registrar at Brainerd Community College (now Central Lakes College) while her husband was a teacher in the Brainerd School System. Their time in Brainerd was filled with endless rounds of bridge, trips with friends and family all over the world, beautiful sunsets at the home they built on Gull Lake and maintaining their bountiful flower and vegetable gardens.

Marilynn was preceded in death by her husband, Wilfred, in June of 2022. She is survived by their two children-a son, Steven Stoxen (wife Kari) who have two children, Thomas and Erik who live in the Brainerd Lakes area and a daughter, Janna Dresing (husband Tom) who have two children, Meredith and Samuel, who live in Elyria, Ohio.

The family will be celebrating Marilynn’s Ceremony of Life privately this Spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the Central Lakes College Foundation. Please direct your gift in memory of Marilynn Stoxen. Gifts can be made online at clcmn.edu, by phone at 218/855-8129 or by mail: Central Lakes College Foundation, 501 West College Drive, Brainerd, MN 56401.

Arrangements have been made with Nelson Doran Funeral Home.