Marion Gau

Marion S. Gau, 91, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023.

Marion’s life will be celebrated with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 20, 2023, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Brainerd. Family and friends are invited to gather one hour prior to Mass and stay for a luncheon to follow. Interment will take place at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery.

Marion was born December 26, 1931, in Fort Ripley, the daughter of Joseph and Eva (Allord) Plante. Marion worked in retail for many years, including JC Penney’s, Red Owl, and Herberger’s. Marion and her husband, James were charter members of St. Andrew’s Catholic Church. She volunteered at St. Andrew’s and the gift shop at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

She will be missed by her children, Linda (Chuck) Gau Fields, Larry (Laura) Gau, and Jeanne (John) Hendrickson; six grandchildren, Jenny, Shawn, Nicole, Rachel, Courtney, and Joseph; four great-grandchildren, Noah, Gemma, Stella, and Brynlee; and her sister, Joan.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James; her parents; her sister, Priscilla; and brothers, Warren, Harvey, Leonard, and Clayton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

