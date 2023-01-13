Marjorie Eschenbacher

Marjorie Jane Eschenbacher, 95, of Baxter, MN passed away peacefully on January 12, 2023. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday January 17, 2023, at Zion Lutheran Church in Brainerd. There will be visitation for family and friends held on Monday January 16, 2023, from 5:00pm - 7:00pm at the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel in Baxter, and one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday.

Marjorie was born to Bert and Clara (Kraig) Dill on April 13, 1927, in Oakes, North Dakota. After high school, she married Alvin Carl, and they had one daughter, Eileen, together. She loved sewing and making beautiful quilts. Marjorie’s church, Zion Lutheran in Brainerd, was very important to her. She was a long-time member of the Ladies Aide and enjoyed doing whatever she could to help and volunteer at the church.

She is survived her husband of almost 33 years, Carl Eschenbacher, her daughter Eileen Holmquist, her granddaughter Julie (Chris) Pickar, four great grandchildren, seven great, great grandchildren, her stepchildren Karen (Bob) Owen, Kevin (Linda) Eschenbacher, Kay (Warren) McVey, Karl (Pete) Eschenbacher, Kurt (Brenda) Eschenbacher, 13 step-grandchildren and 13 step great-grandchildren (with two more arriving in the Spring), and her sister Lorene Woodward.

Marjorie is preceded in death by her first husband Alvin Carl, her parents, an infant daughter Ann Marie Carl, her brothers Lawrence and DuWayne Dill, and her sister Irene Larson.

